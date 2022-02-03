Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

Cloudy and showery weather on the way over the coming days according to Met Eireann.

The national weather forecaster said there will be a few bright spells this morning and early afternoon, but today will be mostly cloudy.

"It will be dry though in many places apart from a few spots of light rain and drizzle. Later in the day a band of heavy and persistent rain will start to move in to northern parts of the province. Becoming windy with southwest winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty. Mild; with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees," it said.

"The band of heavy and persistent rain will continue to extend southeastwards, with cold clear weather following, and with that clearance reaching the southeast soon after midnight. A few isolated rain or sleet showers are likely later in the night. Windy at first, but the winds will veer west to northwesterly and decrease light to moderate. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +1 degrees with some frost and ice.

"Tomorrow, Friday, will be a cold, bright day with sunshine and scattered showers, some heavy and of sleet for a time, with the risk of some hail too. Highest temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees and feeling colder in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty westerly winds."

Saturday will a mostly cloudy, breezy day and it will be mainly dry to begin in most places.

Met Eireann said rain and drizzle will push down from the "northwest over much of the rest of Ulster and Connacht too through the morning, extending further southwards through the afternoon and evening, though much of south Leinster and south Munster will hold dry.Becoming milder with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in mostly fresh and gusty southwest to west winds, stronger in northwestern and western coastal parts."

"Cloudy on Saturday night; with outbreaks of rain in many parts, with some heavier bursts at times. Continuing breezy in moderate to fresh southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 4 degrees in the north to 8 degrees in the south."

"Continuing mostly cloudy on Sunday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent and widespread early in the day, but good dry spells developing later. Mild with highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty westerly winds, stronger in western coastal parts."