07 Jun 2022

WEATHER: An unsettled week ahead with wet and blustery conditions expected

Lili Lonergan

06 Jun 2022 11:53 AM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Becoming quite unsettled through the rest of the week with wet and blustery conditions at times.

Rather cloudy this morning with patches of mist and drizzle, especially across the southwest. Sunny spells will develop as the day progresses, especially in the north and east of the country. However, some showers will break out too, mainly across the southern half of Ireland.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, best values across acoss the northwest, all in just light easterly breezes.

A few light showers will continue overnight, mostly in the west of the country, elsewhere it will be mostly dry with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 12 degrees, or locally lower in north Leinster, and as east to southeast winds fall light a few mist and fog patches will develop.

Tuesday

Sunny spells and scattered showers are expected from the get-go in the west on Tuesday morning, some will extend over the northern half of the country by the middle of the day with a few heavy falls possible.

Meanwhile cloud will increase over the south with more showery outbreaks of rain extending from the southwest during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes.

Showery outbreaks of rain will spread northeastwards across the country overnight, clearing from most areas before dawn with clear spells and a few showers following. Remaining rather warm or humid overnight with temperatures not falling below 10 to 13 degrees in most areas with some mist and hill fog possible as light to moderate variable winds become mostly westerly by morning.

Wednesday

Any lingering rain will clear the northeast early in the morning leaving sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy with the chance of a few isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, mildest in the east, in moderate westerly winds.

Showers will die out early on Wednesday night becoming largely dry with clear spells for a time. Cloud will increase from the southwest as the night goes on with patchy light rain or drizzle developing at times in the west. Another mild night with lows of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with outbreaks of rain extending across the country from the Atlantic. The rain will become persistent for a time especially in the west. A clearance to sunny spells will follow by evening but it will remain quite windy. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in fresh and blustery south to southwest winds.

Most areas will have a dry night with clear spells, however blustery showers will affect the western coastal counties. Remaining quite a muggy night with lows not dropping below 10 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Friday

Sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest in the west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

