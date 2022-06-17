KILDARE WEATHER: Mixed bag this weekend with cloud, rain and sunny spells expected

Today

Dry and sunny to start today in the south of the province, it will be warm too with temperatures rising early to between 20 and 24 degrees. Further to the north thicker cloud will bring outbreaks of rain and drizzle, sinking southwards through the province later. Winds will be mainly moderate westerly.

It will stay rather cloudy and damp overnight with a little patchy rain continuing in the south of the province, further north it will turn clearer. Lowest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in a light northwesterly wind.

Pollen Forecast

Very high on Friday, moderate on Saturday.

Saturday

Tomorrow, Saturday, cloudy conditions will persist through much of the early part of the day in the south of the province, further to the north it will be brighter with that clearer weather extending to the south later. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a moderate north to northwest wind.

Scattered showers in the west and north on Saturday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in a mostly moderate northerly wind.

Sunday

Sunny spells and isolated showers on Sunday morning will give way to a mostly dry and sunny afternoon with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate northerly winds. Turning chilly on Sunday night under clear skies with temperatures down to 6 to 9 degrees.

Monday

Monday will be mainly dry with light northerly winds becoming variable in direction and good spells of sunshine. Temperatures will start to recover and are expected to reach 21 degrees in the afternoon widely across the country, although still a little cooler in west Ulster and north Connacht.

A spell of rain on Monday night will give a dull and damp start to Tuesday with showers in the afternoon, becoming isolated in the evening. Temperatures on Tuesday will range between 15 degrees in the northwest and 19 degrees in the southeast and winds will be westerly.