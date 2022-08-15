WEATHER WATCH: Thunderstorm warning remains in place for parts today as heavy downpours expected

A status orange thunderstorm warning remains in place for parts of the country today but due to the sporadic nature of development, not all areas will be affected.

Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places and possible flooding where heavy downpours occur.

Changeable weather expected for the rest of this week with occasional showers or longer spells of rain.

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will affect many areas this morning, becoming mainly confined to southern and eastern parts by afternoon, and becoming intense with the continued risk of flooding.

Fresher and drier further north with just isolated showers and intermittent sunny spells. Highest temperatures will return closer to average, ranging from 15 to 17 degrees in the north and west, and between 18 and 23 degrees elsewhere. Light to moderate northerly winds will increase fresh to strong along Atlantic coasts.

Showers will gradually die out in the south tonight to leave a mostly dry night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, remaining warmest near the east coast. Moderate northerly breezes will be fresh at times near northward facing coasts.

Orange Thunderstorm Warning updated.



Valid 09:00 to 22:00 Monday 15th.



Heavy downpours of rain and hail.



Flooding where heavy downpours occur.⛈️



— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 15, 2022

Tuesday

Cooler and quite cloudy with scattered light showers, though many areas will have a dry day. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, mildest in the south. Breezy at times with moderate to fresh northerly breezes.

Showers will die out early in the night, leaving a dry night with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Wednesday

A largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells in the morning and more widespread hazy sunshine developing in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, warmest along the south coast in mostly light northwesterly breezes.

Clear spells early in the night for eastern parts, however rain will move in from the west overnight. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees, mildest in the west, as light westerly breezes back southerly through the night.

Thursday

A band of rain, which may turn heavy at times, will cross the country through the day. It will be followed by scattered showers through the evening, clearing to more widespread sunny spells in the west. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with moderate southerly breezes veering westerly through the afternoon.

Clear spells becoming scattered showers later in the night. Mild with temperatures generally not falling below 10 to 13 degrees, with light to moderate westerly winds.

Friday

Scattered showers gradually lessen through the day, as a band of rain looks to approach western coasts later in the day. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, with moderate southwesterly breezes turning fresh to strong on coasts.