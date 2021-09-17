KILDARE CULTURE NIGHT: Celbridge: ‘Under Lady Louisa’s Bonnet’ at Castletown

The cast
“Under Lady Louisa’s Bonnet” is a play written by Geraldine O’Brien which explores the world of Lady Louisa Conolly as seen through the eyes of the children in her life.
The play is a site-specific promenade performance directed by Geraldine O’Brien and Karina Power which will take place outdoors in Castletown Parklands. This is the second performance by the 15 members of Straffan Drama Club who are aged between 12-15 years.
The club was recently formed during the COVID lockdown as a creative outlet for local young people.
This project to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Lady Louisa’s death was supported by a Kildare County Council Arts Grant. Performance is subject to the weather. Booking is essential, Message 0872618118 on WhatsApp.
Time: 7pm - 8.30pm
Genres: Performance
/Theatre /Tour
Features: Family friendly / Wheelchair accessible
Address: Castletown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare
Website: www.facebook.
com/groups/10016205306
21147/
Phone: 087 2618118
