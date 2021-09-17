Search

17/09/2021

KILDARE CULTURE NIGHT: Celbridge: ‘Under Lady Louisa’s Bonnet’ at Castletown

Top talent

KILDARE CULTURE NIGHT: Celbridge: ‘Under Lady Louisa’s Bonnet’ at Castletown

The cast

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

“Under Lady Louisa’s Bonnet” is a play written by Geraldine O’Brien which explores the world of Lady Louisa Conolly as seen through the eyes of the children in her life.

The play is a site-specific promenade performance directed by Geraldine O’Brien and Karina Power which will take place outdoors in Castletown Parklands. This is the second performance by the 15 members of Straffan Drama Club who are aged between 12-15 years.

The club was recently formed during the COVID lockdown as a creative outlet for local young people.

This project to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Lady Louisa’s death was supported by a Kildare County Council Arts Grant. Performance is subject to the weather. Booking is essential, Message 0872618118 on WhatsApp.

Time: 7pm - 8.30pm

Genres: Performance
/Theatre /Tour

Features: Family friendly / Wheelchair accessible

Address: Castletown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare

Website: www.facebook.
com/groups/10016205306
21147/

Phone: 087 2618118

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media