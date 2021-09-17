Search

17/09/2021

KILDARE CULTURE NIGHT: Newbridge: A Night of Joy with the Gospel Choir

Newbridge Gospel choir

Newbridge Gospel Choir will begin a new season for choir members and their audience with “A Night of Joy!”.

After singing their way virtually through the recent pandemic, they are looking forward to seeing everyone in person. The choir will sing lots of different songs that will bring a smile to your face and make you want to dance! They promise to send you home after their performance feeling hopeful and full of joy for the season to come!

The event will take place in the WhiteWater Shopping Centre Carpark. To reserve your place and receive details of the precise location please contact the choir.

Time: 7.30pm - 9:30pm

Genres: Music/ Performance

Features: Family friendly /Wheelchair accessible

Address: WhiteWater Shopping Centre parking, Cutlery Road, Newbridge

Website: www.facebook.
com/newbridgegospelchoir

Phone: 086 3914152

