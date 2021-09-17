Search

17/09/2021

KILDARE CULTURE NIGHT: Naas: New play by Conor Burke

Moat Theatre building, Naas. Photo Tony Keane.

Naas: ‘Absolutely Fabulously Ridiculously Ugly’ by Conor Burke in The Moat Theatre.
Isabelle loves tea and toast, and shopping in Aldi on a Sunday night so she can get some reduced deals. There’s nothing too exciting about Isabelle — her life is a normal one.
Jamie loves Yankee candles, and “The Chase”. His life is infinitely more boring than he thinks it is. Things begin to change when they both land an internship at a top modelling agency, and everything they thought they knew about the world is turned on its head.
‘Absolutely Fabulously Ridiculously Ugly’ is the story of two young people desperate to fit in, in a world that is begging them to stand out. Written, devised, and performed by Conor Burke and Emma Finegan, with light and sound design by Aidan Cooney. This project was commissioned by Kildare Arts Services for Culture Night 2021.

Time: 7.30pm - 9pm
Genres: Literature/Performance/Theatre
ance/Theatre
Address: Abbey St, Naas East, Naas, Co. Kildare
Website:www.moattheatre.t
icketsolve.com/shows
Phone: (045) 883 030

