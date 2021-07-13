LOVE ISLAND TONIGHT: Public vote - but which three couples are in danger?

The public voted for their 'most compatible' couple last night - and it's emerged that three couples could be in danger of getting the boot from the Love Island villa.

But before that...

LIBERTY REVEALS SHE HAS CAUGHT THE FEELS

Liberty reveals in a conversation with Jake, Chloe and Toby: “I don’t like being open with my feelings because of the past but I was going to say that I have caught a little bit of feels, only a little bit.”

Liberty adds: “Obviously, I like him. There is no denying that.”

Jake says: “Keep going. It’s very nice to hear.”

Liberty says: “I’ve got a bit of feelings.”

Will Liberty and Jake’s connection continue to grow stronger?

MILLIE AND LIAM HEAD TO THE HIDEAWAY

We saw Millie and Liam win the Spit the Roast challenge in yesterday's show. Millie receives a text which reads: “Liam and Millie. As the winners of today’s challenge you get to spend the night in the Hideaway. #letsgetiton #turnuptheheat”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Millie says: “It’s going to be nice to be away from everybody and have some alone time. I think it’ll be really nice.”

In the Beach Hut, Liam says: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’ll be nice to have some time to ourselves.”

The pair head to Hideaway and Millie gives Liam a massage. Liam says: “How did you picture things happening?”

Millie says: “I thought I would find someone but I didn’t think I would find someone straight away and this easily.”

Is this the start of blossoming romance between the pair?

IS SHARON HAVING A CHANGE OF HEART?

The next morning, Kaz and Sharon are talking on the terrace.

Sharon reveals to Kaz that she could possibly be attracted to Hugo. Sharon says: “Sharing a bed this time around is very different. I do think he is fit but is it that I just think he’s fit and nothing else?”

Kaz says: “It’s not that you just think he’s fit because you guys actually get along. You like him as a person.”

Sharon says: “I think I did rule it out in the beginning but I think seeing qualities that were missing in Aaron and seeing them in Hugo has made me really think things through. He’s a really good communicator and we talk about everything and anything.”

Kaz makes it her mission to find out if Hugo is having similar thoughts. Speaking with Hugo, Kaz asks: “Do you have this with Shaz, right? You get along as friends and you don’t know if it's just pure friendship or more, or not really? You guys were coupled up on the first day?”

Is Hugo interested in getting to know Sharon on a deeper level, or is she in the friend zone?



BRAD AND LUCINDA GO ON THEIR FIRST DATE

Lucinda receives a text which reads: “Brad and Lucinda, It’s time for your first date. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #laboureroflove #timetopopyourcork”

Their fellow Islanders help them get them ready and the pair head out on their date and arrive at a beautiful picturesque location.

Lucinda asks: “How are you feeling? Are you happy you’re coupled up with me?”

Brad says: “I’ve been in there two weeks and been sharing a room with everyone, and I was just lying there thinking, ‘I’m here with everyone but I’m in here with no-one’ and then you came in and straight away….”

Complimenting Brad, Lucinda says: “I do think your eyes are your best feature.”

Brad says: “That’s why I’m wearing blue, it brings out my eyes!”

Lucinda is keen to know if Brad has eyes for anyone else. Brad says: “Are you asking if my head would be turned? At the minute, the level of attraction is ridiculous and so far the more I’m getting to know you, everything is taking off for me.”

Is Brad putting all his eggs in Lucinda’s basket?

THE PUBLIC HAS THEIR SAY AS THREE COUPLES ARE LEFT AT RISK

That evening, the Islanders are chatting in the garden when Liam receives a text which reads: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

As the Islanders gather at the fire pit, Liberty receives a text which reads: “Islanders. The public have been voting for the couple that they think is the most compatible. Those with the fewest votes risk being dumped tonight. Please all stand up.”

The Islanders receive more texts which reveal the four couples who received the most votes from the public, and are therefore safe.

The three couples with the fewest votes are left standing. But what will be their fate tonight?

LOVE ISLAND, TONIGHT AT 9PM ON VIRGIN MEDIA ONE AND VIRGIN MEDIA PLAYER