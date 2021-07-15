Outdoor poetry reading and workshop at the Japanese Gardens

An outdoor poetry event will take place at the Irish National Stud and Japanese Gardens on Thursday, July 29.

Poet Nell Regan will read from A Gap In The Clouds, a new version (co-translated by herself and James Hadley) of Ogura's 100 Poems by 100 Poets, one of the important collections of poetry in Japan. Originally compiled in the 12th Century, this is the first version to be published in Ireland (by Dedalus Press). Though the poets include emperors and empresses, courtiers and high priests, ladies-in- waiting and soldier-calligraphers, the collection is far more than a fascinating historical document. As the translators note, “these beautiful poems have endured because their themes are universal and readily understood by contemporary readers”.

Poet Nell Regan


This event at the Japanese Gardens will be the first ‘in person’ reading of the poems by Nell. “I am really looking forward to reading these poems, many of which are over 1000 .years old, aloud in the beautiful and apt setting of the Japanese Gardens," she said. “The poems are bound to have an added resonance where they, in a sense, belong. It's also my first live reading since we launched the book on Zoom back in February so I am also very excited about reading in front of an audience and chatting with people afterwards in 3D”.

In addition to the reading, Nell Regan will lead an outdoor poetry workshop. Following a tour of the Japanese Gardens, workshop participants will be encouraged to write their own nature poems, inspired by the beautiful surroundings.

Nell is keen to welcome all participants to the workshop and no experience of writing poetry is required.

Hosted by the Riverbank Arts Centre, The Poetry Workshop is at 11am and lasts 90 minutes duration including a tour of the gardens, €20) and the reading from A Gap in The Clouds is at 1pm (admission €5 - and access to the gardens).

As capacity is limited, advanced booking is essential at www.riverbank.ie.



