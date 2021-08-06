06/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452794778036
1452599028110

Great lineup of gigs from well-known names to be livestreamed from Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge

Live music returns

Great lineup of gigs from well-known names to be livestreamed from Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge

Jerry Fish

Reporter:

Reporter

A great line-up of gigs will be live-streamed from Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge over the next two months. 

Donal Lunny and Paddy Glacken will kick off the first show tonight, Friday, July 6.

Jerry Fish will play Friday, August 20, with Mary Coughlan on stage on Friday, August 27.

Megan O'Neill, from Ballymore Eustace, will play Friday, September 3; with The Pale on Saturday, September 11. The Frank and Walters (acoustic duo) will feature on Friday, September 17. There will be a Sounds From Home: Showcasing Music From Our Town evening on Friday, September 24, with Mack Fleetwood on Saturday, September 25.

The gigs will take place in the pub's upstairs venue, and it says it is hoping to get some positive news to allow audiences in attendance. All shows will be live streamed on the Judge Roy Beans YouTube channel.

The shows have been funded with the support of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group