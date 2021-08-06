Great lineup of gigs from well-known names to be livestreamed from Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge

Jerry Fish
A great line-up of gigs will be live-streamed from Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge over the next two months.
Donal Lunny and Paddy Glacken will kick off the first show tonight, Friday, July 6.
Jerry Fish will play Friday, August 20, with Mary Coughlan on stage on Friday, August 27.
Megan O'Neill, from Ballymore Eustace, will play Friday, September 3; with The Pale on Saturday, September 11. The Frank and Walters (acoustic duo) will feature on Friday, September 17. There will be a Sounds From Home: Showcasing Music From Our Town evening on Friday, September 24, with Mack Fleetwood on Saturday, September 25.
The gigs will take place in the pub's upstairs venue, and it says it is hoping to get some positive news to allow audiences in attendance. All shows will be live streamed on the Judge Roy Beans YouTube channel.
The shows have been funded with the support of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.