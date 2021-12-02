Kildare Comeback musical festival returns this month with Celine Byrne, Emer Quinn and other top quality artists

The successful Kildare Comeback Music festival is making a return this month with a host of high profile artists lined up.

"KildareCulture.com presents Comeback, a series of live music shows showcasing Kildare’s finest talent which took place in October has today announced a series of further shows in December due to the overwhelming success," said the organisers.

"Livestreaming between December 16 and 20, Comeback is a festival of Kildare’s creative spirit which showcases the county’s incredible musical diversity and talent. Run as part of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media's Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, Comeback attracted visitors to the county and generate revenue for local businesses."

Hosted once again by MayKay, artists performing include Celine Byrne, Emer Quinn, Sequence, Sharyn Ward, Sinéad White, Amy Dillon and Sasha Terfous.

All performances will be streamed globally free of charge on the KildareCulture.com website from unique venues across Kildare with venues and more artists to be announced shortly.

"A once in a lifetime chance to see Kildare’s most talented musicians in venues that will not only showcase the magnificence of their music but also give the eyes of the world a glimpse into the county that will make your heart beat. Comeback will showcase Kildare’s creative culture with these four very special shows from these world class artists," added the organisers.