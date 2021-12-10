Live streaming: Kildare’s festival returns with Loah, Pillow Queens, Jack L, Eimear Quinn and many more 

KildareCulture.com presents Comeback, Livestreaming between December 16 and 22, a series of streamed performances from amazing artists and intimate venue in Kildare.

Comeback is a festival of Kildare’s creative spirit which showcases the county’s incredible musical diversity and talent. Added to the previous announced line-up for this incredible streaming event are Loah, Pillow Queens, Jack L and Eimear Quinn.

Run as part of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media's Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, Comeback attracted visitors to the county and generate revenue for local businesses. The stunning venues for these livestreams are St Marys Church Maynooth and Village at Lyons Celbridge

Hosted once again by the incredible MayKay, artists performing are:

All performances will be streamed globally free of charge on the KildareCulture.com website from unique venues across Kildare. No pre-registration is required, all shows will stream live from 8pm on the show date.

A once in a lifetime chance to see Kildare’s most talented musicians in venues that will not only showcase the magnificence of their music but also give the eyes of the world a glimpse into the county that will make your heart beat. Comeback will showcase Kildare’s creative culture with these four very special shows from these world class artists.