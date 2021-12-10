Search

10 Dec 2021

Live streaming: Kildare’s festival returns with Loah, Pillow Queens, Jack L, Eimear Quinn and many more 

Online

Live streaming: Kildare’s festival returns with Loah, Pillow Queens, Jack L, Eimear Quinn and many more 

File photo:Jack L

Reporter:

Reporter

KildareCulture.com presents Comeback, Livestreaming between December 16 and 22, a series of streamed performances from amazing artists and intimate venue in Kildare.

Comeback is a festival of Kildare’s creative spirit which showcases the county’s incredible musical diversity and talent. Added to the previous announced line-up for this incredible streaming event are Loah, Pillow Queens, Jack L and Eimear Quinn. 

Run as part of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media's Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, Comeback attracted visitors to the county and generate revenue for local businesses. The stunning venues for these livestreams are St Marys Church Maynooth and Village at Lyons Celbridge 

 

Hosted once again by the incredible MayKay, artists performing are: 

All performances will be streamed globally free of charge on the KildareCulture.com website from unique venues across Kildare. No pre-registration is required, all shows will stream live from 8pm on the show date. 

A once in a lifetime chance to see Kildare’s most talented musicians in venues that will not only showcase the magnificence of their music but also give the eyes of the world a glimpse into the county that will make your heart beat. Comeback will showcase Kildare’s creative culture with these four very special shows from these world class artists. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media