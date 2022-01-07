Search

07 Jan 2022

County Kildare's Riverbank Arts Centre presents exciting revised programme of events

Something for everyone

County Kildare's Riverbank Arts Centre presents exciting revised programme of events

Reporter:

Reporter

In light of Covid 19 restrictions, Riverbank Arts Centre has revamped its January programme including a visual art exhibition and some live theatre and music events at an earlier start time.

As part of First Fortnight festival, four Kildare music artists will come together on Saturday, January 15 at the earlier time of 6pm for Notes to Self: Musicians Share Songs & Stories, an evening of song and discussion about the role music can play minding your mental health.

The Newbridge venue will welcome songwriter and community musician Sive, rapper and writer Dafe Orugbo AKA Max Zanga, singer, songwriter and producer Hally, and singer and songwriter Freya Monks. Hosted by Keith Walsh, writer, broadcaster and mental health advocate, in this one-off special event, the artists will discuss their creative process and how they look after their own mental health.

Sive

The evening will also feature music from all four musicians, including some live performances, combining an open, honest conversation with a celebration of music. It is free to attend though booking is essential.

A new visual art exhibition by Kildare-based artist Clodagh Kelly opens in Riverbank’s McKenna Gallery on 14 January and runs until 18 February. ‘Invisible Cords’ is a collection of artworks created over the last ten years by Clodagh Kelly, using drawing, mixed media and natural materials to explore health, landscape, healing and form in space.

This exhibition draws from three bodies of her artwork ‘Scratched Room’, ‘Cruel Nature’ and ‘Boundaries’, allowing the underlying invisible cords that resonate between the different series to emerge.

Riverbank also welcomes back actor, writer and audience favourite Seamus O’Rourke with his show The Handyman (22 January, earlier start time of 6pm) - a witty new play by the Leitrim writer, set in ‘a small town, falling in on itself’.

February will see the return of cinema screenings, comedy, family events, music, theatre
and much more. To find out more about these or other upcoming events, see www.riverbank.ie

Dafe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media