Family-friendly event for better cycling provision in Kildare taking place this weekend

The event will take place on Saturday, January 29. Credit: RyanMcGuire via Pixabay
A family-friendly event for better cycling provision in County Kildare will be taking place this weekend.
Naas Cycling Campaign (NCC) confirmed the "Critical Mass" event will take place this Saturday, January 29 at 12pm in Poplar Square.
"Kids, families and cyclists of all levels are welcome for a gentle, guided cycle through Naas Town," NCC added.
