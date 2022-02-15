Search

15 Feb 2022

There will be no more Tayto Park by the end of 2022

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

15 Feb 2022 1:28 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Tayto Snacks and Tayto Park today announce that the Title Sponsorship for one of Ireland’s most popular attractions will come to an end on the December 31 2022.

From January 2023 there will be a new name and identity for the award-winning theme park.

Speaking on the announcement, Founder of Tayto Park, Raymond Coyle said, “I am delighted to have aligned with one of the most iconic Irish brands, so successfully, for over a decade. Our partnership with Tayto Snacks has helped to create one of Ireland’s most popular tourist attractions in little over 12 years. We have decided that in order to expand and meet our ambitious targets for the park, now is the opportune time to rename the park to better reflect the exciting rides, attractions and zoo that are coming over the next few years."

"We now look forward to a new and exciting chapter for the park, with many new developments planned, including an investment of €30 million over the next 2 years. On behalf of myself and my team I would like to thank the management of Tayto Snacks for its belief in our vision. It has been a very special partnership and we look forward to the year ahead and indeed continuing our journey and close relationship with Tayto Snacks’’.

John O’Connor, Managing Director of Tayto Snacks commented: “We are immensely proud of our title sponsorship of Tayto Park over the last decade which has supported the creation of one of Ireland’s most successful tourist attractions welcoming more than 5 million visitors since it was established in 2010.   

"Our sponsorship of the park during that time has helped us to further enhance the emotional connection Tayto has with Irish consumers by reinforcing the brand’s values around family and community in addition to continuing to foster the great affection they hold for Ireland’s most popular crisps and snacks brand since its creation over 65 years ago."  

"We extend our sincere thanks to the management and staff at the park for a very successful partnership over this past decade and look forward to further collaboration with them as we pursue new initiatives to support the ambitious plans we have in store for the Tayto brand in its next phase of growth”. 

