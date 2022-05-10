Search

10 May 2022

Community College in Kildare to host Colour Run in celebration of new campus

The Race/Run/Walk/Stroll will start at the new campus and continue for 5K along Millennium Park  in Naas, and back to the school grounds for a BBQ. Pic: NCC Facebook page

Students, staff members, teachers, parents and families at Community College (NCC), as well as the whole Naas community, have been invited to join the 2022 NCC Colour Run.

The Race/Run/Walk/Stroll will start at the new campus and continue for 5K along Millennium Park in Naas, and back to the school grounds for a BBQ.

All are welcome to join.

NCC have partnered with local non-profit InSync, who will benefit from the proceeds to fund the Naas Youth Project.

InSync provide support to young people and their families in Kildare and West Wicklow, through non-formal education programmes with young people, based on the issues that they want to learn about, using artistic and skills-based activities.

Additionally, money raised will be used by NCC to complete an amphitheatre on the grounds of the new school.

This will be an outdoor space to be shared with the wider community, for joint projects with local organisations, artists and performers, health and fitness groups, and others to promote and encourage wellness initiatives within the community.

Managed by the school, this amphitheatre will be made available to projects that can utilise a meditative space, outdoors in nature, for projects that promote collaboration, relationship building and self-expression.

The Colour Run will take place on May 22 at 2pm.

For more information or queries, contact Naas Community College at info@naascc.ie or call 045 888 817 or visit the website Naas Community College (naascc.ie).

