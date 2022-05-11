Search

11 May 2022

The Dining Room Newbridge to hold raffle as part of beloved Kildare festival

The Dining Room Newbridge to hold raffle as part of beloved Kildare festival

JuneFest has only grown in popularity in Newbridge over the years. Pic: eulainemc via Pixabay

11 May 2022 4:35 PM

The Dining Room has announced that it will be taking part in the JuneFest 2022 Family day.

Organisers said that the group will have information on what we do, a cake sale and games.

They added: "As a way of raising much needed funds we will be holding a draw on the day; Raffle tickets are now on sale.

"Tickets will be on sale on Saturdays morning between 9:30 and 11am at our new space adjacent to the Open Arms in Newbridge Industrial estate, or you can get your ticket from one of our volunteers."

The organisers also shared a preview of some of the prizes that lucky ticket-holders could win on the day.

The event will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, June 6.

