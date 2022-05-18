Kildare County Council announce free community events to mark Africa Day

Pic: Kildare County Council
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced a number of free community events to mark Africa Day.
According to KCC, the aim of the event is to 'celebrate the richness of African cultures and the contribution of people of African descent to Irish life.'
"We will host three free community events to mark the occasion.
"Details can be found below or at http://AfricaDay.ie," KCC added.
The events will be held on Wednesday, May 25, at the Monasterevin Community Centre from 1pm to 4pm, in partnership with County Kildare Leader Partnership and the Department of Foreign Affairs.
