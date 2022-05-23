Original Kildare launch pop-up shop for June Fest in Newbridge

Original Kildare was established through a training programme developed by County Kildare LEADER Partnership and Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office. Pic supplied by Original Kildare
Original Kildare will launch a pop-up shop in Newbridge, coinciding with the town's upcoming June Fest 2022 celebrations.
A pop up shop in Newbridge’s Charlotte’s Mall on Charlotte Street will see 25 members of the craft collective Original Kildare showcase their stunning work from June 2 to June 7 2022.
It will feature rich and diverse range of products for sale including captivating bog oak sculpture, fine art prints, handmade jewellery, feltwork, glass fused art, handmade kids’ accessories and ceramics.
Chairperson for Original Kildare, Petra Cooper said: "Kildare is home to some of the finest craftspeople in this country and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our unique range of handmade products at our pop up shop during June Fest Newbridge.
"The pop up event has been kindly sponsored by Charlotte Mall and Car Park Newbridge," she added.
The launch will take place between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday, June 1.
Further information about Original Kildare can be found at its official website, https://originalkildare.ie.
