On your marks, get set... for the Father’s Day Thoroughbred Run in Kildare

On Sunday morning June 19, runners will be out in their droves to take part in the Thoroughbred Run which is organised by a local committee and Kildare based Just Run Events.

Now in its ninth year, the Thoroughbred Run incorporates a chipped marathon, a half marathon, 10K and a 5K run and attracts runners from across the county and beyond.

“What makes this run so special is that it takes place on Father’s Day! Over the years we have had so many fathers and sons or fathers and daughters running together. Spending time with their dads which is so special or some participants have ran in memory of their Fathers,” said Suzanne Doyle, one of the organisers of this unique run.

The unique Old Vic medal which will be awarded to this year's runners

The run itself takes place in the heart of Ireland’s Thoroughbred County and runs by Sheshoon Stud, through the Curragh Plains and into the Irish National Stud.

Participants in this year’s run will receive a stunning Old Vic Medal. Old Vic was a famous horse who won the Irish Derby at the Curragh Racecourse in 1989, ridden by American jockey Steve Cauthen. Old Vic is being commemorated this year as part of the Kildare Derby Festival Hall of Fame, so each runner not only participates in the run, but takes home a piece of history also.

The Thoroughbred Run requires a lot of volunteers to marshal the run and proceeds from the run are distributed back into the local clubs.

The run ends in Kildare Town Square and runners will receive a bite to eat and a family carnival will take place from 1pm.

All welcome

So whether you’re an avid runner, amateur or maybe the 5K run takes your fancy, sign up now at www.thoroughbredrunkildare.com.

The Thoroughbred Run is one of the many events which are part of this year’s Kildare Derby Festival which takes place from June 18 until June 26 with over 15 free and ticketed events along with 3 race days at the Curragh Racecourse.

For more information on this event and all the events happening during Kildare Derby Festival visit www.kildarederbyfestival.ie or search Kildare Derby Festival on Facebook and Instagram.