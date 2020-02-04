SNAPSHOTS POLL: Vote for your favourite Kildare shot

We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us.

Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you.

It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap — we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy “look at the state of my hair” debs photos!



We want you to dust off the golden oldies, take a picture of your old picture and email it to us at snapshotskildare@gmail.com.

We will feature your pictures in both our print and online editions and we thank you for the great shots received so far.

In addition to running your images on www.leinsterleader.ie and our social media pages we will also carry two pages of your images every week in the Leinster Leader.

Here are the first lot of photographs for you to vote for your best one.

Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.

The overall winner as voted by the public will win the fantastic prize.