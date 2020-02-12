SNAPSHOTS: take our poll for the best Kildare photo this week

Week 3

 On St Patricks Day 2011 Paddy Travers  hired a Guide to take him out to the Great Wall where he  planted some Shamrock.
 
He was a member of the cast of The Loves of Cass Maguire who were in the process of rehearsing for the production to be staged in the Moat from 12th – 16th April 2011.

Christine Finglas sent this great shot in of her son dressed up as Jesus for Halloween

Ballymore and Carbury parade in 1953 behind the Ballymore Eustace Wolfe Tone Brass and Reed Band. Sent by Henry Murphy

Liam Geraghty Chairman of the County Board (1947/69) presents the Senator Cummins Cup to Kevin Burke. Sent by Henry Murphy

The opening of new Holy Family secondary school school  Newbridge 1967. Sent in by Anna Woods as a press clipping.
 Picture was orginally taken by    H D Swift.

St Conleths Primary school circa 1971 sent in by Anna Woods

5th or 6th class. 1964-65 Feis Ceoil from St Conleths taken by Anna Woods

1987: Cathal Malone's  wife Patty with her Mother Sheila, sister Jennifer and niece Pamela near Ballymore with Wicklow mountains in the background - sent in by Cathal Malone

Help us choose who gets through to the Grand final of Snapshots, our old photography competition which has some great prizes up for grabs. 
Week three of our Snapshots competition took place this week and we had some fantastic entries! Help us choose who makes it to the grand final from week two by taking part in our poll above!

This is the final week where we will be choosing two lucky entries to make it through to the Grand final.

We will then be asking for your help once more, as we run a poll to help us find the overall champion and winner of some fantastic prizes!

Pick up next weeks Leader to find out who has made the cut.