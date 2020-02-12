SNAPSHOTS: take our poll for the best Kildare photo this week
Week 3
SNAPSHOTS: Dust off your old photos and enter our fantastic competition!
Ballymore and Carbury parade in 1953 behind the Ballymore Eustace Wolfe Tone Brass and Reed Band. Sent by Henry Murphy
Liam Geraghty Chairman of the County Board (1947/69) presents the Senator Cummins Cup to Kevin Burke. Sent by Henry Murphy
Help us choose who gets through to the Grand final of Snapshots, our old photography competition which has some great prizes up for grabs.
Week three of our Snapshots competition took place this week and we had some fantastic entries! Help us choose who makes it to the grand final from week two by taking part in our poll above!
This is the final week where we will be choosing two lucky entries to make it through to the Grand final.
We will then be asking for your help once more, as we run a poll to help us find the overall champion and winner of some fantastic prizes!
Pick up next weeks Leader to find out who has made the cut.
