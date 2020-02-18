SNAPSHOTS: Grand final get voting for your favourite shot

Cathal Malone sent this picture in of his wife Patty with her mother Sheila, sister Jennifer and niece Pamela near Ballymore with the Wicklow Mountains in the back ground.
“I  came to Kildare from Castleblayney in Co Monaghan to the Army Apprentice School in Naas  in 1963,” said Cathal. 
“After graduation I was posted to the radio workshops in The Curragh where I remained till leaving the Army in 1986, I then went to work for  Maginn’s in The Curragh servicing TVs and videos. 
“I was a member of Suncroft GFC from the early 70s, played golf in Athy, and Pitch & Putt in McDonagh.” 
Photography was a hobby all his  life and he has  thousands of photos stuffed away.
 “I took pics of, and from the top of Nelsons Pillar shortly before its demise.
“Unfortunately I now suffer from Parkinson’s Disease which curtails my picture taking,” he added.
 

I think this was at the start of a Gordon Bennett run; my dad, John Weld is in front, I don’t know who the other people are,” said Florence Brindley who sent in the photograph.
While she didn’t want to say much more about it, we can tell you that the Gordon Bennett Classic Car Rally still passes through Kildare.
James Gordon Bennett (1841-1918) was born in 1841 of an Irish mother and a Scottish father, who owned the New York Herald Tribune.
In 1900 he sponsored the first ever international motoring competition — the Gordon Bennett Cup Race: the first to be held on a closed circuit. He sponsored six races in total, the first three and the sixth were held in France. The fourth was held in Ireland and the fifth was in Germany. The Gordon Bennett Cup Race paved the way for Grand Prix racing.

This photograph of Kildare legend Larry Stanley congratulating Ballymore captain Kevin Burke on winning the Kildare Senior championship of 1953 was given to us by Henry Murphy Ballymore  made history by winning junior, intermediate and senior titles in a row. 
A native of Ballymore Eustace, Henry lives with his wife Noelle and sons Stephen
and Harry. He played football for Ballymore, St. Oliver Plunkett’s and  underage with Kildare. 
In November 2017 Henry self published “From Leahy’s Field to Bishopslane” A History of Ballymore Eustace GAA (1887 – 2016). 
Henry chose this particular photo having befriended Kevin Burke while researching and writing the book. 
He said ”Kevin, currently 93 years young, is a great friend of mine and this photograph depicts both a Kildare legend in Stanley and also Ballymore’s legendary Kevin Burke.”

his picture was sent in by Liz Managan and shows her grandmother and mother.
“My grandmother was born in 1912. She married a man in 1934. The same year she gave birth to her first children a set of twins. She went on to have 10 children with her husband. In around the 1950s. She met my grandfather and gave birth to my mother in 1957. Both my mother and my grandmother lived on the side of the roads around Prosperous and the surrounding areas. My grandfather had told my grandmother that he was a man from Tullamore and he was going to work in Dublin and other counties. But in fact the truth was he was a married man with a child living in Howth. My mother and my grandmother lived around Prosperous up till my grandmother passed away in 1964 at the age of 48 of a bursted brain aneurysm when my mother was seven.” 
 

Mum to three grown up sons Christine Finglas is a self confessed fan of photography, 
” I love to take photos and look at them also new and old. I try to be creative with painting, up cycling, all in-between my full time job as a cook.” 
The proud mum of three said that this picture of Paul is the eldest of her brood.
“I have three sons Paul being the eldest, then Mark and Robert whom I also love to hang out with.
“Thanks everyone for taking the time to vote for Paul’s photo.
“Oh and that is his real hair,” she added.

Paddy Travers sent this photograph of himself in   a busy  St Patricks Day in  Beijing in 2011.
“I was in Beijing and I hired a guide to take me out to the Great Wall where I planted some Shamrock,” he said.
 “I was a member of the cast of The Loves of Cass Maguire who were in the process of rehearsing for the production to be staged in the Moat from 12 – 16 April 2011.  
“So I pretended that I was learning my lines on the Great Wall.” 
This is a picture of Paddy  enjoying Beijing. He is a  Leitrim man from Drumkeeran, happily living in Straffan for the past 50 years.

