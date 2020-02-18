SNAPSHOTS: Grand final get voting for your favourite shot

Cathal Malone sent this picture in of his wife Patty with her mother Sheila, sister Jennifer and niece Pamela near Ballymore with the Wicklow Mountains in the back ground.

“I came to Kildare from Castleblayney in Co Monaghan to the Army Apprentice School in Naas in 1963,” said Cathal.

“After graduation I was posted to the radio workshops in The Curragh where I remained till leaving the Army in 1986, I then went to work for Maginn’s in The Curragh servicing TVs and videos.

“I was a member of Suncroft GFC from the early 70s, played golf in Athy, and Pitch & Putt in McDonagh.”

Photography was a hobby all his life and he has thousands of photos stuffed away.

“I took pics of, and from the top of Nelsons Pillar shortly before its demise.

“Unfortunately I now suffer from Parkinson’s Disease which curtails my picture taking,” he added.