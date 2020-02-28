POLL
POLL: Would you ask the man you love to marry you on February 29?
A leap year affords women the opportunity of asking men to marry them - it'll be interesting to see what our poll reveals in this regard.....
An old Irish tradition dictates that on February 29 - women can propose to the man she loves.
The opportunity arises once every four years, a leap year.
We at @Donegallive have decided to run a poll to see how many women would ask a man to marry them, in line with what is recognised and accepted to be an 'old Irish tradition' on February 29.
