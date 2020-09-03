POLL: Should gardaí have the power to close pubs in breach of Covid-19 measures?

New laws, contained in the Criminal Justice (Enforcement Powers) (Covid-19) 2020, will give Gardai the power to shut down pubs for a maximum of 30 days if they continuously break Coronavirus health rules.

It will also give new powers to the Minister for Health to introduce controls over the numbers of guests in a private house.

However, the new laws sparked fury from some rural TDs who feel they are “over the top and unnecessary." Some say it is an effective criminalising of publicans and restaurant owners.

The government says they are needed to tackle the small number who are ignoring public health measures. Gardaí confirmed on Wednesday that 21 pubs were found in breach of the current guidelines last week alone.

So, what do you think? Should the gardaí be given the powers?