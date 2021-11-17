VOTE NOW! GRAND FINAL of Kildare's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW! GRAND FINAL
Vote Now in the Grand Final of Kildare's Next Superstar contest, sponsored by Judge Roy Beans.
The winning entry from each of the 8 Heats has been chosen for the Grand Final.
Congratulations to:
Commiserations to all the other 28 acts and thank you for taking the time to enter.
The public votes will make up 50% of the total.
The three judges are:
will also be deliberating in coming days.
Good luck to all the entries!
The overall winner will scoop a stunning Prize Pack sponsored by Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge that includes:
• €1,000 cash prize
• €250 vouchers for Edward Harrigan & Sons Bar and Restaurant
• €250 voucher for Judge Roy Beans
• Recording session at Judge Roy Beans Recording Studio with Rubber Keogh
• Live gig hosted by Judge Roy Beans Live Venue for winner open for family & friends to
attend.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.