VOTE NOW: HEAT 1 of Kildare's Next Superstar contest
VOTING TIME!!
All the entries have come in and public voting is now open for Heat One of Kildare's Next Superstar.
Winners of the heats will go through the final which consists of another public vote and adjudication by our judges.
The combination of those votes will decide our winner.
The overall winner will win a stunning Prize Pack sponsored by Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge that includes:
• €1,000 cash prize
• €250 vouchers for Edward Harrigan & Sons Bar and Restaurant
• €250 voucher for Judge Roy Beans
• Recording session at Judge Roy Beans Recording Studio with Rubber Keogh
• Live gig hosted by Judge Roy Beans Live Venue for winner open for family & friends to
attend.
So get VOTING now!
