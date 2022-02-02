RECOGNISE ANYONE? Unique local historic photographs uncovered in Kildare home

A very clear image of young women in military-style uniforms in the 1920s
These local photographs have been found in a home in Ballymore Eustace.
They were contained in a hand-sewn booklet entitled: "Curragh Camp & District" which cost one shilling.
Some feature the Curragh Camp including Rath Camp internment facility and Naas Barracks from 1921 and 1922.
Young women in military-style uniforms are also depicted.
All except one of the photographs has a caption with names.
If you recognise anybody in the images, please email editor@leinsterleader.ie.
Photographs: Aishling Conway
