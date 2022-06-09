Search

09 Jun 2022

PHOTOS: Award ceremony at Kildare Town Community School

Liam Kelly, head boy KTCS

09 Jun 2022 8:39 PM

A series of celebratory ceremonies were held in May for students and parents at Kildare Town Community School.

With an impressive stage and a magnificent red, black, white balloon arch, awards were handed out to 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th year students.

Awards for academic excellence in subjects were given out to students, with their parents lining the back of the hall. Mr Hayes, the principal, Ms Urell, the guidance counsellor, and many other members of staff helped to give the awards to the deserving students.

The atmosphere was full of claps and cheers, and music from Nicole Lee (on the guitar) and from Blanka Maya (TY), Sarah Cusack and Cara OFarrell on the piano, as well as Adam Corcoran and Alex Downey providing well-needed drum-rolls.

Special awards were given out to especially unique and remarkable students, such as Alex Higginbottham winning the Spirit of Kildare award and Ben Ryan winning the Principal Award.

Congratulations to all the students who received academic excellence certificates, achievement medals, spirit of the school awards and highly commended certificates over the week. 

