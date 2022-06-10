KILDARE PICTURES: St Conleth's Community College graduations in Newbridge

Daniela Cocieru, Chloe Aldemita and Sophie Mooney
The Transition Year graduation at St Conleth’s Community College in Newbridge took place on Wednesday, May 25.
The occasion was a night of celebration, showcasing the awards won by the group throughout the year.
Awards received by the group included the Kildare County Council Special Merit Award from the Student Enterprise awards, a highly commended award from the Careers Portal Skills Competition, the #ThinkLanguages National competition Team Award and victory in the Kildare Climate Action Competition . The PLC Graduation also took place on the same night.
Graduates from Wider Options, Social Care, Childcare, Computer Science, Sport, Nursing, Animal Care were presented with certificates of completion.
The sixth year graduation took place on May 26. The graduation celebrated the achievements of the students and was the first indoor Leaving Cert ceremony to take place since May 2019. Awards were presented to students who have represented the school in a positive way since they were in first year. Presentations were also made to members of the Parents Association and Board of Management.
