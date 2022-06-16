GALLERY: Network Ireland Kildare Businesswoman of the Year Awards in the Osprey Hotel

Eight women from across Kildare were honoured for their professional

achievements at the Network Ireland Kildare Businesswoman of the Year

Awards on Friday night at the Osprey Hotel, Naas.

Eight winners were chosen from 40 finalists and were announced at the annual awards ceremony. The

guests enjoyed a three course meal and musical entertainment from 52 nd Street.

The winners were:

Solo Businesswoman sponsored by Balloon HQ: Antoinette Coleman-Kelly, Wedding Celebrant

Antoinette

Emerging Businesswoman sponsored by Millies: Fiona Smiddy, Green Outlook

Established Businesswoman sponsored by ISS Facility Services Ltd: Allyson English, Jigsaw Better

Business

Employee - Rising Star sponsored by Reilly's Supervalu Sallins: Amanda Delaney, Johnny Magory

Employee - Shining Star sponsored by Leinster Leader: Mercedes Bagnall, Lawlor's Of Naas

Creative Professional sponsored by Les Kelly Photography: Tanya Ryan, Fiadh and Finn

STEM Professional sponsored by Life Credit Union: Nichola Kennedy, Kilcullen Optician

Power Within Champion sponsored by AIB: Ciara Dunne, Ceola Ltd

There were also four businesswoman Highly Commended on the night: Mireia Lopez, Discovery

Playtime; Katie Mugan, Nursing Mama; Suzie Kenny, Fizz Bizz & Tara Lane, Centrepiece Rosettes

President of Network Ireland Kildare branch Emily Mahon congratulated this year’s award winners

and paid tribute to sponsors AIB, Life Credit Union, Leinster Leader and the judging panel for their

support:

She said: “I am delighted for the winners and the recognition they have received. They were

deserving of their award and I am proud that they will be representing the Kildare Branch at this

year's National Finals. They have the full support and backing of the committee and members who

will be cheering them on to go all the way.”

AIB is Network Ireland’s Official Partner, and Aislinn deBarra, Head of Business Banking at AIB,

said, “The annual awards are a unique opportunity to showcase the very best of female

entrepreneurship and leadership. I have been honoured to be a judge, and have been inspired by the

calibre of the entries from businesswomen in Kildare. Their passion, creativity and dedication shines

through and I wish the finalists every success in the national awards.”

Awards Co-Ordinator Laura Maher said: “I want to congratulate every applicant, finalist and winner

of our Awards. These women are positive inspirational role models across all areas of society and

business. We look forward to our winners representing Kildare at our National Awards taking place in

Galway in October.”

The Kildare branch winners will now go forward to compete in the Network Ireland National Awards

taking place in October in Galway.

