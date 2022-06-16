Search

16 Jun 2022

GALLERY: Network Ireland Kildare Businesswoman of the Year Awards in the Osprey Hotel

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

16 Jun 2022 6:22 PM

Eight women from across Kildare were honoured for their professional
achievements at the Network Ireland Kildare Businesswoman of the Year
Awards on Friday night at the Osprey Hotel, Naas.
Eight winners were chosen from 40 finalists and were announced at the annual awards ceremony. The
guests enjoyed a three course meal and musical entertainment from 52 nd Street.
The winners were:
Solo Businesswoman sponsored by Balloon HQ: Antoinette Coleman-Kelly, Wedding Celebrant
Antoinette
Emerging Businesswoman sponsored by Millies: Fiona Smiddy, Green Outlook
Established Businesswoman sponsored by ISS Facility Services Ltd: Allyson English, Jigsaw Better
Business
Employee - Rising Star sponsored by Reilly's Supervalu Sallins: Amanda Delaney, Johnny Magory
Employee - Shining Star sponsored by Leinster Leader: Mercedes Bagnall, Lawlor's Of Naas
Creative Professional sponsored by Les Kelly Photography: Tanya Ryan, Fiadh and Finn
STEM Professional sponsored by Life Credit Union: Nichola Kennedy, Kilcullen Optician
Power Within Champion sponsored by AIB: Ciara Dunne, Ceola Ltd
There were also four businesswoman Highly Commended on the night: Mireia Lopez, Discovery
Playtime; Katie Mugan, Nursing Mama; Suzie Kenny, Fizz Bizz & Tara Lane, Centrepiece Rosettes
President of Network Ireland Kildare branch Emily Mahon congratulated this year’s award winners
and paid tribute to sponsors AIB, Life Credit Union, Leinster Leader and the judging panel for their
support:
She said: “I am delighted for the winners and the recognition they have received.  They were
deserving of their award and I am proud that they will be representing the Kildare Branch at this
year's National Finals.  They have the full support and backing of the committee and members who
will be cheering them on to go all the way.”
AIB is Network Ireland’s Official Partner, and Aislinn deBarra, Head of Business Banking at AIB,
said, “The annual awards are a unique opportunity to showcase the very best of female
entrepreneurship and leadership. I have been honoured to be a judge, and have been inspired by the
calibre of the entries from businesswomen in Kildare. Their passion, creativity and dedication shines
through and I wish the finalists every success in the national awards.”
Awards Co-Ordinator Laura Maher said: “I want to congratulate every applicant, finalist and winner
of our Awards. These women are positive inspirational role models across all areas of society and
business. We look forward to our winners representing Kildare at our National Awards taking place in
Galway in October.”
The Kildare branch winners will now go forward to compete in the Network Ireland National Awards
taking place in October in Galway.
Become a Member of Network Ireland:
To become a member, please reach out to secretarynetworkkildare@outlook.com for more
information.
Benefits of membership include:
 Monthly speaker events
 Access to national Network Ireland events

 Bi Weekly online coffee mornings
 Social Media promotion
 Access to highly supportive community of business women
 National mentoring programme

