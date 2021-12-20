VIDEO: Twilight Market to take place this evening in Kildare town

Kildare Town Community Group will host an outdoor Christmas Twilight Market this evening, Monday, December 20, from 6-9pm on the Square.
Sip mulled wine as you wander through the different stalls showcasing artisan food, crafts and artists from across county Kildare.
Kildare Town Community Group is made up of volunteers and employed individuals who have a mutual interest in promoting the town to existing residents as well as local, domestic and international visitors. Their aim is to create indoor and outdoor events such as markets, pop-up shops, outdoor cinema screenings, performances in the town Square to name a few in a bid to encourage visitors to come to the town. The objective is to encourage locals and tourists to spend time in the town and enjoy some of its many amenities such as award-winning restaurants, bars and coffee shops, retail offerings in artisan food, clothing, homewares and craft alongside its historical elements with St. Brigid’s Cathedral and Round Tower as well as Kildare town’s heritage centre that offers a new virtual experience titled “Legends of Kildare”.
