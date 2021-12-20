Search

20 Dec 2021

VIDEO: Twilight Market to take place this evening in Kildare town

Support local for your last minute Christmas shopping

Reporter:

Reporter

Kildare Town Community Group will host an outdoor Christmas Twilight Market this evening, Monday, December 20, from 6-9pm on the Square. 

Sip mulled wine as you wander through the different stalls showcasing artisan food, crafts and artists from across county Kildare. 

Kildare Town Community Group is made up of volunteers and employed individuals who have a mutual interest in promoting the town to existing residents as well as local, domestic and international visitors. Their aim is to create indoor and outdoor events such as markets, pop-up shops, outdoor cinema screenings, performances in the town Square to name a few in a bid to encourage visitors to come to the town. The objective is to encourage locals and tourists to spend time in the town and enjoy some of its many amenities such as award-winning restaurants, bars and coffee shops, retail offerings in artisan food, clothing, homewares and craft alongside its historical elements with St. Brigid’s Cathedral and Round Tower as well as Kildare town’s heritage centre that offers a new virtual experience titled “Legends of Kildare”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media