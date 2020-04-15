WATCH: Government launches powerful domestic abuse campaign amid Covid-19 crisis

A major new TV, radio and social media campaign tackling the serious issue of domestic violence in the context of COVID-19 measures gets underway today.

The campaign seeks to reassure victims that services are ‘still here’, and that victims are being prioritised.

The new ads were developed by the Department of Justice and Equality who collaborated with frontline services. The radio ads begin to air on Wednesday while the TV ads air from Thursday.

The powerful ads depict the reality for victims of domestic abuse when their home is no longer a safe place. One of the radio ads depicts a mother trying to reassure her child that their effort to hide from their abuser is just a game of ‘Hide and Seek’ while the other features a male victim trying to communicate his plight to the emergency services.

The TV ad meanwhile portrays a woman’s attempt to keep in contact with her friend through a video call being interrupted by her abusive partner.

Speaking about the campaign, Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan said: “We would all like if these scenarios were fictitious or exaggerated but sadly, they aren’t. They conjure up a strong sense of the victims feeling trapped. The very place we have all been sent for safety because of COVID-19 – ‘home’ - is anything but safe for some people, and these ads recognise that. However It is vital that victims realise that services are still there and the law is on their side.’"

Acknowledging their speedy production in the midst of restrictions, Minister Flanagan continued: “I would like to thank production company TBWA for being so responsive and for delivering in such restrictive circumstances. It is somewhat ironic that they were able to call on two actors who live happily together to play the parts of victim and abuser in all three ads and to shoot the TV one, under lockdown, in their own sitting room.”

The ads carry the message to victims that services are still available despite the COVID-19 emergency. However, Minister of State David Stanton made the point that they can also fulfil another function: “I hope these ads will serve as a reminder to those of us who do feel safe at home to check in on any friends or relations who we have even the smallest worry about. We need to tell them that we are still here for them.”

Minister Flanagan continued: “I also want to say, unequivocally, to all abusers that the rigours of the law are also ‘still here’. There is nowhere for perpetrators to hide. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has made the point on a number of occasions recently that Gardaí are prioritising domestic abuse. The same is the case for the entire civil and criminal justice system. We stand together with our NGO partners in our support for victims of domestic and sexual violence during this difficult period.

The Department has provided an additional allocation of over €160,000 to community and voluntary groups to support their work and is also funding the making and airing of the ad.

Information on services and supports for victims is available on a new website www.stillhere.ie.