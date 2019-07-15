North Kildare teenager starts walking from Maynooth to Knock this Wednesday in memory of Alice Flanagan 2001 - 2017

A North Kildare teenager is starting a walk from Maynooth to Knock this Wednesday in memory of Alice Flanagan who lost her battle with cancer before her 16th birthday.

Leixlip based, Caoimhe Keegan(13), is starting a 190km walk from Maynooth to Knock, this Wednesday, with a group of adults. She is the youngest member in the group departing Maynooth in the annual Peace Walk, due to reach Knock on Sunday, July 21. The event includes people from around the country taking part, all gathering at Knock on Sunday.

Ms Keegan said: “I am doing this walk in memory of Alice Flanagan (19th July 2001- 1st Feb 2017). Alice and her family received wonderful support from Barretstown throughout her illness.”

Alice is survived by parents Patrick and Fiona, sisters Olivia and Roisin, along with brothers Sean and Patrick.