VIDEO: Gardaí investigating incident in which woman was threatened with 'gun' in broad daylight on Dublin street

Footage has emerged of the moment a woman was threatened at apparent gunpoint during a robbery in the Liberties area of Dublin on Monday evening.

The incident happened at Long's Place near the busy Guinness Storehouse at around 6pm.

An eyewitness rang RTE's Liveline programme and said that a number of men were involved and one was holding what appeared to be a gun.

He said he rang gardaí and told them there was an armed man on the street.

Gardaí say they are investigating a robbery in which two men, one which was armed with what is believed to be a gun, allegedly stole a phone from a pedestrian.

They say no one was physically injured during the incident.