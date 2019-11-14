VIDEO: Young Kildare jockey in Australia reveals his fantastic singing voice on TV

23 year old jockey from Kildare town Robbie Dolan is carving out a fantastic career in Australia.

But he also has a fine singing voice as he demonstrated on TV.

On the Sky Racing channel, he sang a few bars of the hit song, Desperado by The Eagles.

Robbie's grandfather Peadar Matthews won two Irish Classic races in the 1970s.

Robbie graduated from RACE in Kildare Town and later went to work at Adrian Keatley’s stable in 2015 where he first began riding winners.

The Assumpta's Villas native moved to Australia in September 2016.

Clink on this Link for the Video: