VIDEO: Gardaí investigating alleged 'change scam' in Kildare shop

Gardaí are investigating an alleged 'change scam' which took place in a shop in Naas recently.

The incident was featured on Crimecall programme on Monday.

In the footage the customer asks for several €20 notes to be changed into €50 notes.

When he receives the €50 notes he asks for them to be changed into coins but allegedly keeps some notes in his left hand before handing the rest back.

So-called 'change scams' often take place in premises at busy times such as fast-food outlets and filling stations.

Scammers may deliberately target young or inexperienced employees who may be confused with multiple transactions and are trying to work quickly due to a queue of customers.