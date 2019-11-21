VIDEO: Gardaí investigating alleged 'change scam' in Kildare shop

Gardaí are investigating an alleged 'change scam' which took place in a shop in Naas recently. 

The incident was featured on Crimecall programme on Monday. 

In the footage the customer asks for several €20 notes to be changed into €50 notes. 

When he receives the €50 notes he asks for them to be changed into coins but allegedly keeps some notes in his left hand before handing the rest back. 

So-called 'change scams' often take place in premises at busy times such as fast-food outlets and filling stations.

Scammers may deliberately target young or inexperienced employees who may be confused with multiple transactions and are trying to work quickly due to a queue of customers.