VIDEO: Men bash hole in supermarket wall with sledge hammer

This video shows three men who caused criminal damage to a supermarket.

The incident happened in Dungloe in Co Donegal on March 11 earlier this year and footage appeared on this month's Crimecall programme on RTE.

They use a sledge hammer to break a large hole in a wall.

Cameras then show two of the men crawling around on the floor.

The man may have been travelling in a Vauxhall Zafira or a silver Audi A4.