VIDEO: Labour Party stalwart Emmet Stagg on the canvass trail in Naas

VIDEO: Lelde Rudovica

There are plenty of stories coming from Labour's Kildare North candidate, Emmet Stagg, and the suggestion that he write a book of memoirs was met with the simple fact that he began campaigning for the February 8 election the day after he lost his seat in February 2016 - after 29 years in the Dail.

His career included a spell as Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Energy and Communications from 1994-1997 and Minister of State at the Department of the Environment from 1993 -1994.

We joined him on the canvass along with Labour Cllr Ann Breen at Lacken View in Naas on a Friday morning around 11am.

There were some unanswered doors but many doors did open and were welcoming.

They included that of Liz McGlynn, a mother of seven and grandmother of eleven. “They are all registered to vote,” she said of her family's voting intentions, adding that the polling cards had arrived that morning.

Elsewhere, the Labour man heard about differences of opinion over some of the trees in the estate including a big bush which was causing problems on the main road.

It emerged that while some residents wanted some trees cut others wanted them left intact.

The Stagg notebook came out following a complaint about the dumping of rubbish in a lane.

Kildare County Council officials were due to be contacted by now over the issue.

Lacken View is a council estate and quite a number of doors knew him very well. “It is great to see you Emmet. You are looking great,” she blurted out.

Another woman, very quiet, promised him her number one vote. He had got something from her.

“You learn a lot about letter boxes,” he said during the quieter times on the canvass.

And then there was the advice about walking, on canvass or otherwise, which had its source in a well known national body. “The postman says you walk clockwise. If you go anti clockwise you get tired!”

It was always very good news for the Labour man.

At one door a man, a strong union man, said he had respect for him and had been a Labour member for many years. But the man was fed up with what went on a few years earlier -but he was not specific about this.

He was now voting Sinn Fein and added that it was time for change.

Apart from that there were hardly any national issues raised.

A Stagg supporter walked over to complain about the state pensions retirement age proposal and the candidate said it was Labout's policy is to keep it at 65.