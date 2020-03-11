VIDEO: Panic buying in Kildare completely clears out Tesco of toilet roll!

This was the breathtaking sight in Tesco this evening as there wasn't a pack of toilet tissue to be had.

There was nothing but empty shelves in the loo roll section of the outlet in Kildare town.

Due to the ongoing concerns about Covid-19 / coronavirus and the potential of a complete nationwide lockdown, shoppers have been doubling up on groceries.

Everyday basics that have been disappearing off shelves have included pasta, bread, rice as well as a range of tinned foods.