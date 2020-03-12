VIDEO: UNBELIEVABLE: Dozens and dozens in queue in Tesco Extra in Naas as panic-buying continues over Covid-19 / coronavirus
This was the scene in Tesco Extra in Monread Shopping Centre in Naas earlier.
As the video shows, the queue runs along the full length of the perimetre of the groceries area.
There are over 100 people waiting to get to the tills.
A quick look into the trolleys shows people stocking up on multi-packs of several groceries including pasta and sliced pan.
