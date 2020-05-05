VIDEO: Firefighters battle large fire at historic school

A historic building on the northside of Dublin was damaged in a large fire that raged during the night.

Several units of the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the blaze at Belcamp College near Darndale just after 9pm on Monday evening.

Breathing Apparatus teams were involved in battling the blaze in the derelict building.

A strong wind blew smoke over a wide area.

Crews were still on scene this morning as although the blaze was under control, small pockets of fire were still alight.

Crews from Kilbarrack, North Strand and Tara Street were initially on scene supported by water tankers and a turntable ladder.

No injuries were reported.

Dublin Fire Brigade asked local residents in the area to close their windows and added: "Smoke can adversely affect anyone with pre-existing breathing problems."

A spokesperson said: "Teams of firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control, fighting the fire from the outside.

"There are no reported injuries."

Belcamp College was built in the 1770s and the Oblate fathers founded the Catholic college as a boarding school there in 1893.

The building which was bought by a developer in 2004 for €105m from the Oblate religious order but it was subsequently taken into NAMA.

Belcamp College was designed by Kilkenny-born architect James Hoban, who also designed the White House in Washington DC.