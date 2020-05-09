WATCH: Irish photographers create stunning imagery and poem for Pieta House

The Irish Professional Photographers and Videographers Association (IPPVA), like many organisations, has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it has come together in these difficult times in support of Pieta’s Darkness Into Light fundraising event.

IPPVA members Tony G Murray, of Tony G Murray Photography Naas, and Finn Mooney, of Finn Mooney Photography in Edenderry, have compiled a selection of sunrise images kindly provided by IPPVA members throughout the country.

The Darkness into Light images have been matched with an original poem titled ‘Hope’, written by Edenderry's Finn Mooney and narrated by Adam Isla O'Brien, which concludes with a call to action for people to Donate €2 or €4 via text to Pieta .

You can donate and share in support of Pieta House, Preventing Suicide and Self Harm by texting PH4 to 50300 to donate €2.