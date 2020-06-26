VIDEO: Spectacular sight of forked lightning over Kildare last night

There were spectacular displays of lightning over Co Kildare last night.

Many areas saw flashes before bedtime and were later woken up by the light show at around 3am.

This footage by the Kildare Weather Twitter page shows forked lightning over Naas.

A sustained flash of lightning stretches several hundred metres across the horizon.

The Status Yellow Thunder Warning cautioned about thunderstorms and severe downpours for the entire country from 4pm until 9am today.