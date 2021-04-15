WATCH: Cyclist says he could have been paralysed after he was targeted in suspected "dare" near Blessington

This is footage of cyclist being pushed off his bicycle while cycling near Blessington last weekend.

The cyclist, who did not want to be named, told RTÉ’s Liveline programme on Wednesday that a young man leaned out of a car and pushed him off his bike on Saturday last.

He said he tumbled over into the grassy margin and sustained cuts and bruises but added that the extremely dangerous incident could have paralysed him.

A video emerged of the incident which may have been part of a misguided social media "dare" to target cyclists.

Liveline presenter Joe Duffy urged the young men in the car to contact gardaí before they are identified.

The cyclist said he had trouble with sleeping since the incident.

Gardaí said they are investigating the incident and that no arrests have been made but inquiries are ongoing.