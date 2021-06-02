VIDEO: Firefighters rush to car in flames in housing estate
This footage shows firefighters rushing to extinguish a car alight in the early morning.
Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the emergency in the Baldoyle are of north Dublin at dawn on Monday morning.
Firefighters said car fires in housing estates can spread to other cars, trees, bushes or utilities such as telephone or electricity lines and boxes.
Dublin Fire Brigade said that this fire was prevented from spreading at this incident.
Video: Dublin Fire Brigade
