WATCH: President Higgins urges shoppers to 'walk past cheap food' in rousing speech at Ploughing 2022

The President of Ireland has slammed as a "disgrace" the below cost selling of Irish food in supermarkets.
In a rousing speech launching the National and World Ploughing Championships, President Michael D Higgins said
"It is a disgrace to allow below cost selling. How can you say you respect the producers of food if you allow people to indulge in below cost selling to the poiont at which you are in fact damaging their livelihood?," he said.
He urged people to pick dearer Irish grown food, to keep farmers in business.
"I know these are hard times but it may be necessary to walk past the cheap inducement if you are in fact standing with the members of your community".
