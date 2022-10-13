WATCH: Funeral of Kerry assault victim takes place in Midlands

THE funeral of Thomas Dooley, the 43-year-old father of seven who was fatally assaulted in Kerry last week, took place in Tullamore today (Thursday, October 13).
Mr Dooley, who lived in Killarney, had strong family connections in Tullamore and after the funeral Mass at the Church of the Assumption in the town, the burial took place at Clonminch cemetery.
The man's remains were carried shoulder high from O'Reilly's funeral home on Harbour Street into the church and afterwards a horse drawn carriage brought the coffin towards the cemetery.
On Clonminch road, the remains were removed from the hearse and then carried on men's shoulders into the graveyard and to the burial plot.
To cheers from mourners, the coffin was raised aloft several times as it moved through the cemetery.
Among the pall bearers at the church and graveyard was Tullamore man Michael Dooley, a first cousin of the deceased.
