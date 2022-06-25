Interview: Winning owner of the first race winner with Teresa Mendoza Michael Donoghue

Michael Donohoe speaks to the Leinster Leader's Siobhan Donohoe about winning the first race at the Curragh today with Tereza Mendoza who was first past the post in a thrilling Dubai Duty Free Dash Stakes. As well as his top tip for the big race later today.
Teresa Mendoza, with Billy Lee up, on their way to winning The Dubai Duty Free Dash Stakes from second place Prisoner's Dilemma with Donagh O'Connor at The Curragh Racecourse, Photo by Matt Browne
Ruby Walsh is part of the expert panel previewing the Derby day action at the Curragh, Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
