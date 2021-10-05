WATCH: New trailer for Game of Thrones prequel released

HBO Max has revealed the first teaser trailer for Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.
The long-awaited series will be released in 2022 and will chronicle the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen Civil War, known as the Dance of the Dragons.
The show is set 200 years before the events of Game of thrones and will star 'The Crowns' Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne alongside Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen and Rhys Ifans as the Kings hand, Otto Hightower.
One of the descendants of the dynasty, Daenerys Targaryen, was a major character in the main series of Game Of Thrones and was played by Emilia Clarke.
House Of The Dragon is based on author George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood.
